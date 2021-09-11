The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
Aug. 21
Brandy Butcher, of 104 Harrell St., Elizabeth City, was charged with one count of possession of heroin, one of count possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of driving while license revoked. Butcher received a $4,000 secured bond.
Aug. 22
Cecil Beasley, of 226 Meads Circle, Hertford, was charged with one count of assault on a female and one count of resist, obstruct & delay. Beasley received a $3,300 secured bond.
Aug. 24
Amy Jones, of 1319 Virginia Road, Edenton, was charged with one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of failure to appear in court as required. Jones received a $62,500 secured bond.
Aug. 25
Edwin Modlin, of 297 Hurdletown Road, Hertford, was charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Modlin received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Saleem Royster, of 126 Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was charged with one count of communicating threats. Royster received a $500 unsecured bond.
Jennifer Wilmouth, of 63 Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Wilmouth received a $750 secured bond.
Aug. 26
Elisha Washington, of 182 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. Washington received a $7,000 secured bond.
Andrew Williams, of 458 Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. Williams received a $3,000 secured bond.
Yssil Crawford, homeless, of Edenton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of giving fictitious information to an officer. Crawford received an $8,000 secured bond.
Aug. 29
Jordan Furgerson, of 932 Sandy Ridge Road, Tyner, was charged with one count of driving without an operator’s license. Furgerson received a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 30
William Hardee, of 136 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was charged with one count of violating a release order. Hardee received no bond.
Aug. 31
Jonathan Simmons, of 1307 Sandy Terrace, Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear. Simmons received a $1,000 secured bond.
Sept. 3
Caitlyn Mattison, of 1132 North Ocean Highway, Hertford, was charged one count of failure to appear in court as required. Mattison received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 4
Lyron Welch, of 146 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was charged with one count of assault on a female and one count communicating threats. Welch received no bond.
Sept. 5
Clint Romig, of 235 Pirate Cove Way, Hertford, was charged with one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Romig received a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Sept. 6
Salavadore Marcos, of 357 Hopewell Road, Edenton, was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of assault on a female. Marcos received a $400 bond.
Sept. 7
Shanae Holley, of 103 Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of communicating threats. Holley received a $4,000 secured bond.
Tabious Foster, of 209 Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was charged with one count of assault on a female. Foster received no bond.
Kimberly Wagner, of 2208 Delwood Road, Chesapeake, Va., was charged with one count of possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, one count of possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance and one count of felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. Wagner received a $3,500 secured bond.
Sept. 8
Richard Lightfoot, of 123 King Ave., Winfall, was charged with one count of domestic criminal trespassing. Lightfoot received no bond.
Dawn Billups, of 106 Howell St., Hertford, was charged with once count of second degree trespassing and one count of injury to personal property. Billups received no bond.
Sept. 9
Christopher Skipper, of 118 Maple St., Hertford, was charged with one count of simple assault and three counts of communicating threats. Skipper received a $2,000 unsecured bond.