The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office also reported the following arrests:
July 27
Weston Ferris, of 6884 Emerson Lane, Hayes, Va., was charged with two counts of failure to appear. He received a $650 secured bond.
July 28
Christopher Owens, of 415 Pineview St. in Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear. He received a $4,000 secured bond.
Saleem Royster, of 1115 Mount Vernon Ave., Apt. D in Portsmouth, Va., was charged with one count of assault on a female. He received a $1,000 secured bond.
July 29
Kathryn Willis, of 205 Meads Circle, Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear. She received a $400 secured bond.
James Nowland, of 205 Meads Circle, Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear. He received a $250 secured bond.
Julian Bateman, of 140 Showshone Trail, Hertford, was charged with one count of failure to appear. He received a $750 secured bond.
July 30
Gary Steinhoff, of 171 Chestnut St., Hertford, was charged with one count of felony fleeing/eluding arrest. He received a $10,000 secured bond.
July 31
Shanae Holley, of 103 Wynne Fork Road, Hertford, was charged with one count of simple assault. She received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Aug. 1
Denzel Evans, of 127 Whitemon Lane, Edenton was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by felon, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of less than half ounce of marijuana, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and one count of open container. He received a $225,000 secured bond.
Aug. 3
Christopher Griswold, of 2113 New Hope Road, Hertford, was charged with one count of taking indecent liberties. He received a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Aug. 4
Quentin Jackson, of 310 South Church St., Hertford, was charged with one count of communicating threats. He received a $500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 5
Jatrel Coleman, of 112 Wynne Fork Apartments, Hertford, was charged with one count of resist, obstruct and delay, one count of assault on a female and one count of breaking and entering. He received a $6,000 secured bond.