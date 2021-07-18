Perquimans Sheriff
Brooke Carr, of the 100 block of Crow Trail, Hertford, was arrested July 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
Calvin Rountree, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Karen VanOverberghe, of the 140 block of Pee Dee Drive, Lot 42, Hertford, was arrested July 4 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Marc Sugar, of the 140 block of Pee Dee Drive, Lot 42, Hertford, was arrested July 4 and charged with second degree trespass and damage to real property. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Gale Pollard Jr., of the 140 block of Yoepim Creek Drive, Hertford, was arrested July 4 and charged with second degree trespass. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Russell Heath, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 5 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Alanah Murphy, of the 1000 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested July 7 and charged with injury to personal property and communicating threats. No bond was set.
Alton Hardy of the 200 block of 202 King St., Hertford, was arrested July 12 and charged with aggressive driving. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Quentin Warren, of the 100 block of Dogwood Trailer Park, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession with two counts of intent to sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. A $25,000 secured bond was set for one count, a $50,000 secured bond for the other.
Steven Bass, of the 210 block of East Inlet Circle, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Kenneth Taylor, of the 400 block of Center Hill Road, Tyner, was arrested July 14 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance, being a habitual felon and failure to appear in court as required. A $25,250 secured bond was set.
Christopher Mount, of the 300 block of Holiday Lane, Hertford, was arrested July 14 and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
William Buterbaugh, of the 200 block of N. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 14 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor violation of probation. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Demetrius Copeland, of the 1500 A block of Paradise Road, Edenton, was arrested July 14 and charged with shoplifting. A $1,500 secured bond was set.