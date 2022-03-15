• Davis Cohee, of 307 Hiland Park Ave., Hertford, was arrested March 1 and charged with one count of communicating threats. No bond was set.
• Brandon Rudd, of 215 Chinquapin Road, Hertford, was arrested March 2 and charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance. Rudd received a $20,000 secured bond.
• Brandon Skinner, of 118 Parkers Lane in Hertford, was arrested March 4 and charged with one count of driving while license revoked. Skinner received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Williams Evans, of 232 Joppa Road, Hertford, was arrested March 4 charged with three counts of failure to appear. Evans received a $15,400 secured bond.
• William White, of 108 Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested March 4 and charged with one count of possession possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance. White received a $10,000 secured bond.
• Alexander Dawkins, homeless, was arrested March 6 and charged with one count breaking and entering and one count theft from building. Dawkins received a $4,000 secured bond.
• Jeremi Holley, of 413 White St., Winfall, was arrested March 7 and charged with one count of communicating threats. Holley received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Darius Horton, of 509 Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested March 7 charged with one count of assault on a government official and one count of resist/obstruct/delay. Horton received a $5,000 secured bond.
• Edward Harrell, of 638 Pender Road, Hertford, was arrested March 8 and charged with three counts of failure to appear. Harrell received a $1,000 secured bond.
• James Kee, of 706 West Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine. Kee received a $50,000 secured bond.
• Jennifer Smedley, of 3409 Raintree Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested March 9 and charged with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Smedley received a $2,000 secured bond.