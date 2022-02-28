The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
• Bryce Searcy, of 141 Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Searcy received a $3,000 secured bond.
• Caitlyn Mattison, of 130 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Mattison received a $500 secured bond.
• Patrick Peterson, of 807 North Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb 19 and charged with one count of failure to appear as required. Peterson received a $250 secured bond.
• Alize’ White, of 500 West Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. White received a $800 secured bond.
• Aaron Perkins, of 1770 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 22 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear as required. Perkins received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Kevin Foreman, of 2841 Tait Terrance, Norfolk, Va., was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, one count of maintain a vehicle for distribution of narcotics, one count of driving while license revoked, one count of possession of driving with a fictitious license and one count of simple assault. Foreman received a $7,500 secured bond.
• Shamon Holder, of 313 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of injury/damage to real property. Holder received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Kasawn Holley, of 330 Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of second-degree trespassing. Holley received a $500 secured bond.
• Cody Dykes, of 1809 Nixonton Road, Lot 2, Elizabeth City was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one count of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of stolen motor vehicle. Dykes received a $5,000 secured bond.
• Quanita Coleman, of 612 Factory St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and served an order for arrest for violating probation. Coleman received a $10,000 secured bond.