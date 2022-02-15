The Perquimans Sheriff's Office made these recent arrests:
• Timothy Long, of 360 Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, was charged Feb. 1 with one count of felony passing a worthless check. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Sean Revels, of 168 Shady Lane, Hertford, was charged Feb. 2 with one count of making harassing phone calls. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
•Michael Johnson, of 806 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was charged Feb. 3 with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Jennifer Smedley, of 3409 Raintree Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was charged Feb. 4 with one count of damage injury to personal property. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
• Jennifer Rogers, of 706 Grubb St., Hertford, was charged Feb. 5 with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond.
• Kia Foreman, of 108 Camelot Road, Hertford, was charged Feb. 5 with one count of failure to heed lights/sirens and three counts of practicing dentistry with no license. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Patricia Gurganus, of 500 West Grubb St., Hertford, was charged Feb. 6 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Krystal Auxier, of 221 Shady Lane, Hertford, was charged Feb. 6 with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
• Dwayne Reid, of 740 Greenhall Road, Edenton, was charged Feb. 7 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Joseph White, of 109 Yeopim Trail, Hertford, was charged Feb. 7 with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance, one count of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and one count of maintaining a vehicle for the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He also was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance. A total $200,000 secured bond was set.
•Jennifer Smedley, of 3409 Raintree Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was charged Feb. 7 with one count of damage/injury to personal property. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
•Lance White, of 332 King St., Hertford, was charged Feb. 8 with one count of failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and one count of failure to pay child support. A $3,100 secured bond was set.
• Linwood Thatch, of 332 King St., Hertford, was charged Feb. 9 with two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance and one count of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. A $65,000 total secured bond was set.
• Nicole White, of 408 Meads Loop Road, Hertford, was charged Feb. 9 with one count of communicating threats. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
• Brandon Skinner, of 118 Parker Lane, Hertford, was charged Feb. 9 with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance. A $5,000 secured bond was set.