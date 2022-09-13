The Perquimans Sheriff's Office made the following recent arrests:
Daniel Talkington, of the 300 block of Cypress Lane, Edenton, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court for a probation violation. A $225,000 secured bond was set.
Michael White, of the 2200 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Nicole White, of the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with simple assault and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. She was released on a written promise to appear.
Nickolies Costen, of the 200 block of N. Oakum St., Edenton, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with assault on a female and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Jeffrey Armstrong, of the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond was set.
Ronnie Winborne, of the 50 block of Dogwood Drive, Franklinton, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Brittney Elliott, of the 700 block of Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court, injury to personal property, simple assault and second-degree trespassing. An $800 secured bond was set.
Amy Correia, of the 100 block of Water St., Edenton, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Tyler White, of the 100 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.
Lindsay Harrell, of the 170 block of Clipper Drive, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with two counts of simple assault. No bond was set.
Dequwanta Beasley, of the 200 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with habitual larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and failure to appear in court as required on an unspecified charge. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Jerry Midgette, of the 140 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with a domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.