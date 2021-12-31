The Perquimans sheriff said Friday authorities have examined surveillance footage of last week's armed robbery at the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree store and expect to make an arrest soon.
Sheriff Shelby White released no other details of the robbery carried out by an armed man at the retail store in Hertford on Monday, Dec. 27.
According to a press release, the Perquimans 911 Center received a call about 10:40 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree Combo store in the 200 block of Ocean Highway South.
Before deputies arrived, they learned a man had entered the store and demanded cash of the store’s two employees by gunpoint. The suspect then fled.
Deputies arrived within two minutes of the call but the employees were not able to say which direction the suspect left, the release states.
The press release didn't describe the robbery suspect or state his method of travel.
Six deputies and investigators responded to the store to begin searching the area near the store, the release states.
Both employees were able to exit the store after the robbery and go to a neighboring business where they alerted authorities. One of the employees was evaluated by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services personnel but neither was transported for medical treatment.
White did ask that anyone with information related to his office's investigation of the robbery call 252-426-5615.