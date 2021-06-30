The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests:
- Michael Rossin of the 300 block of South Biggs Street, Williamston, was arrested June 18 and charged with possession of half-ounce to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.
- Maria Batista of the 300 block of Riverby Farm Road, Eden, was arrested June 18 and charged with shoplifting. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Lindsey Everette of the 300 block of South Biggs Street, Williamston, was arrested June 18 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Deairrius Burt, of the 100 block of Challenge Court, Rocky Mount, was arrested June 19 and charged with larceny by employee. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Jada Caro, of the 900 block of Pine Ridge Road, Edenton, was arrested June 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Lorna Thompson of the 200 block of Jacocks Lane, Hertford, was arrested June 20 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set.
- Jody Hall of the 100 block of Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested June 20 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.
- Tyrone Mitchell of the 200 block of Jacocks Lane, Hertford, was arrested June 20 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set.
- Michael Johnson of the 100 block of Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested June 20 and charged with assault on a female and simple assault. No bond was set.
- Ky’ron Mallory of the 1100 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested June 22 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.
- Cheryl Shehadeh of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested June 22 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.
- Kaitlyn Harris of the 100 block of Nursing Home Road, Hertford, was arrested June 22 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.
- George Jerman of the 3600 block of Litchfield Drive, Rocky Mount, was arrested June 23 and charged with defrauding an innkeeper. No bond was set.
- Blair Wilson of the 400 block of King Street, Hertford, was arrested June 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Thomas Kirby of the 1800 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested June 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $400 secured bond was set.
- Milton Elliott of the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested June 23 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.