The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
Taquisha Jones, of the 990 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Boyce, of the 120 block of Nixon Street, Hertford, was arrested Oct., 5 and charged with one count each of larceny from a person and possession/receiving stolen property. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Andrew White, of the 660 block of Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Donald Reilly, of the 110 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
George Pope, of the 120 block of W. Grubb Street, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 8 on one count for an order for arrest-show cause. A $500 bond was set.
Kayleigh Caron, of the 120 block of Trailblazer Arch, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Nicholas Forward, of the 200 block of Poplar Neck Road, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with one count of reckless driving. A $500 secured bond was set.
Paul Tilley, of the 400 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Curtis Gary, of the 120 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with one count each of failure to report an accident and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Nicholas Brown, of the 150 block of Pier Landing Road, South Mills, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with one count each of simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Niasha Williams, of the 220 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Clint Bryan Moore, of the 100 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with five counts of felony probation violation. A $250,000 secured bond was set.
Niyzer Tillett, of the 400 block of Pender Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Jercari Johnson, of the 200 block of Boat Ramp Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol content test. A $55,000 secured bond was set.
Christophe Griswold, of the 2000 block of New Hope Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
William White, of the 100 block of Louis Spivey Road, Belvidere, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Lonnie Bunch, on the 100 block of Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with cyberstalking.
Jeremy Holley, of the 400 block of White St., Winfall, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public, resisting a public officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Johnny Hicks, of the 400 block of Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with driving while impaired, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer and assault causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer. A $23,000 secured bond was set.
James Fields, of the 100 block of Juniper St., Hertford, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats.
Macon Smithwick, of the 200 block of Woodland Circle, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.