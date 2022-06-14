The Perquimans County Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Karen Lassiter, of the 140 block of Woodland Church Road, Hertford, was arrested May 9 and charged with two counts of failure to appear as required. A $52,000 secured bond set.
• Kelli Patrick, of the 400 block of U.S. Highway 64 West, Creswell, was arrested May 10 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Mark Thompson, of the 120 block of Pee Dee Drive, Hertford, was arrested May 10 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
• Emilio Rodriquez, of the 1000 block of Creamer Street, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested May 11 and charged with failure to appear as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 220 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested May 11 and charged with failure to appear as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Crystal Meny, of the 100 block of Explorer Arch, Hertford, was arrested May 13 and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or to inflict serious injury and attempted first-degree murder. A $250,000 secured bond was set.
• Brenda Allen, of the 100 block of Rabbit Run, Hertford, was arrested May 13 and charged with 2 counts of breaking & entering. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
• Charles Simpson, of the 380 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear as required and driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Lance White, of the 330 block of King Street, Hertford, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Anthony Jordan, of the 320 block of Stokes Drive, Hertford, was arrested May 19 and charged with failure to appear as required for a charge of forgery of an instrument. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
• Norman Warden, fo the 1650 block of Ocean Highway 17 North, Hertford, was arrested May 22 and charged with second degree trespass and two counts of simple assault.
• Toris Starks, of the 620 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 23 and charged with one count each of fugitive warrant, communicating threats, assault on a female, driving while license revoked (non-impaired revocation), driving while license revoked (impaired revocation), speeding and communicating threats. A $52,000 secured bond was set.
• Ryan Anderson, of the 110 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 24 and charged with one count each of financial card fraud and larceny by employee. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Trevon Lynch, of the 320 block of Madison Street, Roanoke Rapids, was arrested May 25 and charged with breaking & entering a motor vehicle. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
• Shaneese Johnson, of the 110 block of Wynne Ford Road, Hertford, was arrested May 25 and charged with one count of failure to appear for a charge of driving while license revoked (non-impaired revocation). A $250 secured bond was set.
Jerry Midgette, of Hemlock Street, Hertford, was arrested June 4 and charged with one count each of assault on a female and communicating threats.
• Nathaniel Phillips, of the 4740 block of Integrity Court, Milton, Florida, was arrested June 5 and charged with trespass of real property. A $300 secured bond was set.
• Jozcelyn Frierson, of the 300 block of Meads Loop, Hertford, was arrested June 6 and charged with one count each of simple assault and damage-injury to personal property.
• Craig Goodwin, of the 1010 block of County Line Road, Tyner, was arrested June 6 and charged with one count each of failure to appear for a charge of financial card fraud and failure to appear for a charge of driving while license revoked (expired registration). A $52,000 secured bond was set.
• Brandon Burrows, of the 1530 block of Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested June 7 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Lance White, of the 330 block of King Street, Hertford, was arrested June 8 and charged with child support warrant. A $60 secured bond was set.
• Donald Reilly, of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to appear and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Octavian Jones, of the 100 block of N. Edenton Road, Hertford, was arrested June 9 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.