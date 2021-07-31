HERTFORD – Jacob Ward, of 105 Norma Drive, Hertford, was charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Other recent arrests by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office include:
July 17
Danny Goodman-Grant, of 318 Cypress Drive in Edenton was charged with one count of resist, delay & obstruct. He received an $800 unsecured bond.
Anna Bunch, of 319 Yeopim Road in Edenton was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. She received an $800 secured bond.
Grandy Dunbar, of 880 Shillingtown Road in Elizabeth was charged with one count of resist, obstruct & delay and one count of driving while license revoked. He received a $1,200 secured bond.
July 18
Coviah Thomas, of 137 Two Mile Desert Road in Elizabeth City was charged with one count of resist, delay & obstruct. He received a $14,000 secured bond.
July 19
Sheena Farrow, 245 Hurdleton Road in Hertford was charged with one count of assault on EMS personnel. She received an $8,000 secured bond.
July 20
Tony Sutton, of 308 Dobbs St. in Hertford was charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of possession of stolen goods. He received a $2,000 secured bond.
Torian Nicoleau, of 3520 West Rand Sq., Apt. A in Columbus, OH. was charged with driving while impaired. He received a $1,000 secured bond.
Clarence White, of 408 Meads Loop in Hertford was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin and one count of being a habitual felon. He received a $55,000 secured bond.
July 21
Michael Sylvester, of 806 Hunter St., Apt. B in Elizabeth City was charged with one count of communicating threats, one count of resist, delay & obstruct, one count of possession of controlled substance in prison/jail and one count of breaking and entering. He received a $22,000 secured bond.
Brian Younger, of 115 Seagull Dr. in Elizabeth City was charged with one count of domestic violence protection order. He received a $1,500 secured bond.
Andrew Jordan, of 1403 River Road, Lot 53 in Elizabeth City was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He received a $12,500 secured bond.
Heaven Allen, of 1312 Fishermans Rd. in Norfolk, Virginia. was charged with one count of failure to appear. She received a $1,000 secured bond.
Shankita Lawrence, of 1305 Freeman Ave. in Portsmouth, Virginia. was charged with one count of failure to appear. She received a $500 secured bond.
Cedric Cunningham, of 515 Belvidere Rd. in Hertford was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute scheduled II controlled substance. He received a $5,000 secured bond.
July 23
Fatimah Archer, of 214 Wynne Fork Apts. in Hertford, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He received a $5,000 secured bond.
Phylicia Hunter, of 220 Wynne Fork Ct. in Hertford, was charged with one count of second degree trespassing. She received a $500 secured bond.
Carina Pacheco, of 107 Cabarrus St., Apt. A in Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear-driving after consuming over the age of 21. She received a $500 secured bond.
July 25
Tammy Kelly, of 109 Pike Ct. in Grandy, was charged with one count of driving while impaired. She received a $500 secured bond.
Steven Norman, of 905 Belvidere Rd. in Belvidere, was charged with one count possession of scheduled II controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $3,000 unsecured bond.
July 26
Tony Sutton, of 308 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He received a $1,000 secured bond.
Tony Sutton, of 308 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was charged with one count of habitual felon and one count of possession of stolen goods. He received a $5,000 secured bond.
Jacob Ward, of 105 Norma Dr. in Hertford, was charged with one count of failure to appear. He received a $5,000 secured bond.
Bruce Slater, of 2763 Albatross Ln. in Lake Havasu City, Ari., was charged with one count of driving while impaired. He received a $500 secured bond.
July 27
Weston Ferris, of 6884 Emerson Ln. in Hayes, Va., was charged with two counts of failure to appear. He received a $650 secured bond.
July 28
Christopher Owens, of 415 Pineview St. in Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear. He received a $4,000 secured bond.
Saleem Royster, of 1115 Mount Vernon Ave., Apt. D in Portsmouth, Va., was charged with one count of assault on a female. He received a $1,000 secured bond.
July 29
Kathryn Willis, of 205 Meads Cir. in Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear. She received a $400 secured bond.
James Nowland, of 205 Meads Cir. in Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear. He received a $250 secured bond.
Julian Bateman, of 140 Showshone Trail in Hertford, was charged with one count of failure to appear. He received a $750 secured bond.