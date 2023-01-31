The Perquimans Sheriff’s Department made the following recent arrests:
Katoine Christian, of the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 3:08 pm
Marvin Woodard, of the 100 block of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with seven counts of failure to appear in court as required and one count of resisting public officer. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Erik Overton, of the 200 block of Bay Branch Road, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with communicating threats, first-degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Adajhia Parker, of the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Edenton, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Joenathana Corbin, of the 8500 block of Tangletree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $250 unsecured bond was set.
Isaac White, of the 200 block of N. Covent Garden St., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Toiyon Bass, of the 500 block of Cox Ave., Creedmoor, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $40,000 secured bond was set.
Matthew Milot, of the 1700 block of N.C. Highway 37 S, Hobbsville, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $300,000 secured bond was set.
Kameron Mallory, of the 1100 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and failure to stop at a traffic signal. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Crystal Ward, of the 1100 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with nine counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $401,500 secured bond was set.
Geno Womack, of the 200 block of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with identity theft and speeding. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jack Ford, of the 1300 block of Belvidere Road, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Sarabi Riddick, of the 100 block of Dog Wood Mobile Home Park, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Tre-Quan Jackson, of the 100 block of Dog Wood Mobile Home Park, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with a probation violation and second-degree trespassing. A $50,200 secured bond was set.
Anthony Williams, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $600 bond was set.
