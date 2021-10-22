The Perquimans Sheriff Office made the following arrests:
Sept. 23
Kaitlyn Harris, of 110 Nursing Home Road, Hertford, was charged with simple assault. Harris received a $200 unsecured bond.
Sept. 25
Trelton Mallory, of 1214 Winston St. Elizabeth City, was charged with one count of assault on a female. Mallory received no bond.
Sept. 27
Robert Mallory, of 143 Woodville Road, Hertford, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of maintaining a dwelling for a drug sale, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of simple possession of schedule II controlled substance. Mallory received a $95,000 secured bond.
Sept. 28
Joshua Copeland, of 306 Holiday Island Road, Hertford, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court as required. Copeland received a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 2
Jawuan Wilson, of 106B Railroad Ave., Hertford, was charged with one count of reckless driving to endanger, one count failure to stop at a stop sign, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement. Wilson received a $16,000 secured bond.
Oct. 3
Benjamin Terranova, of 324 Old U.S. 17 Highway, Hertford, was charged with one count second degree trespassing. Terranova received no bond.
Glenda Terranova, of 324 Old U.S. 17 Highway, Hertford, was charged with one count of second degree trespassing. Terranova received no bond.
Oct. 4
Michael Howerin, of 161 South Mill Dam Road, Camden, was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, once count of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Howerin received a $1,500 secured bond.
Oct. 6
Dion Boone, of 183 Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was charged with one count of assault on a female. Boone received no bond.
Oct. 11
Steven Elliott, of 332 Stokes Drive, Hertford, was charged with one count drug/narcotic violation, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of paraphernalia not marijuana. Elliott received an $8,000 secured bond.
Jabar Tooley, of 1057 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana. Tooley received an $8,000 secured bond.
Steven Norman, of 905 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana and two counts of failure to appear. Norman received a $14,000 secured bond.
J’Sean Wilkins, of 423 Louise St., Winfall, was charged with nine counts of failure to appear and two counts of felony larceny. Wilkins received a $162,000 secured bond.
Lacy Bunch, of 159 Wilderness Trail in Hertford, was charged with one count of domestic criminal trespassing. Bunch received no bond.
Oct. 12
Caleb Trueblood, of 1569 Ocean Highway South, Edenton, was charged with one count of failure to appear. Trueblood received a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 14
Travis Searcy, of 129 Third Ave., Hertford, was charged with one count of assault on a female. Searcy received a $2,000 unsecured bond.