HERTFORD — A Perquimans County woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly bit a deputy responding to a domestic call at her residence on Friday.
Kristy Steiner, of the 100 block of Tar Circle, was charged with felonious assault on a government officer following the incident, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said Monday.
White declined to name the deputy but said he was treated at the scene by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services for a bite wound and has since returned to duty.
According to Perquimans Emergency Services, the county’s 911 Center received a call reporting a possible domestic incident at a residence in the 100 block of Tar Circle just before 11 p.m. Friday.
When the Perquimans deputy arrived, he found Steiner and her son engaged in a dispute, White said. Two vehicles and a golf cart at Steiner’s residence were also on fire, and flames and heat from the fires were melting the vinyl siding on Steiner’s home.
The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department was called and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, White said.
At some point during the deputy’s response, Steiner bit him, White said. Steiner was taken into custody but released after posting a $5,000 secured bond, he said.
White said no charges have been filed in the fire but it remains under investigation. He said investigators are trying to determine who owns the vehicles and the golf cart.