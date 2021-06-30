HOPE MILLS — For Perquimans County’s Tanner Thach, it will be a moment he will never forget.
Thach was on the mound during the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A Baseball State Championship series Sunday evening at South View High School.
The stakes were high.
East Surry just scored a run to trim the Perquimans’ lead to 7-5 with only one out in the inning.
The Cardinals had runners at second and third base with the chance to tie the game.
At that point, Thach ended East Surry’s dreams of a state championship in 2021.
Thach struck out the next two East Surry batters to end the game and the best of three game series.
So, how does it feel to be a state champion?
“It’s amazing. Once again, I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Thach said after the series. “It’s an unreal feeling. I’ve been praying for this my whole life. Finally fulfilling it was amazing.”
What was it like to be on the mound to get the final out to win a state championship?
“It’s a dream come true to be able to throw my glove up in the air and say I’m a state champion,” Thach said. “It’s amazing.”
Along with being a state champion, Thach, listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, was named the most valuable player of the series.
According to statistics provided by the NCHSAA, during the two game series, Thach pitched three innings of relief in Game 1 and an inning in Game 2. He gave up a run in Game 2, but no earned runs or walks for the series.
Thach, a left handed pitcher, finished the series with 10 total strikeouts, with seven occurring in Game 1, and was credited with the win in Game 1.
At the plate, Thach went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored, a walk and two RBIs in Game 1.
In Game 2, he went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and an RBI.
Adding to Thach’s performance was the fact he was able to share the moment with his father, Richard Thach, who is also an assistant coach on the team.
“It’s amazing,” Tanner said of winning a state championship with his father.
Richard Thach played baseball at Perquimans County High School.
Tanner added his father was a great player when he played at Perquimans.