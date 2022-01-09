Perquimans County officials said last week that shared 911 operations with Gates County have gone smoothly and all calls are being answered on a timely basis.
Because of staffing shortages at the Gates County 911 center, Perquimans County’s 911 center is temporarily providing dispatching services in both Perquimans and the neighboring county.
The Gates 911 Dispatch Center has temporarily relocated to the 911 center in Perquimans and Gates telecommunicators began working there on Dec. 17.
Gates County Manager Tim Wilson said last month that as soon as dispatcher vacancies in Gates are filled, 911 dispatching services for Gates will relocate back to the Gates County 911 Dispatch Center.
Wilson could not be reached this week for comment on why the vacancies happened or what Gates’ timetable is for filling them.
Jonathan Nixon, emergency services director for Perquimans County, told the Perquimans Board of Commissioners Monday night that the change has not caused any disruption of service in either Perquimans or Gates. In December the Perquimans 911 center received a combined 758 calls for both counties.
Two Gates County emergency telecommunicators have been working at the Perquimans County 911 emergency communications center under the temporary arrangement.
Reiterating what Wilson previously said, Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath told commissioners that Gates experienced a severe staffing shortage. Heath said the two counties currently are working on more formal types of agreements that commissioners in both counties will need to vote on in the next few months.
Heath said the county is looking at a backup center arrangement with Gates similar to what the county now has with Chowan County. Under that arrangement, the Perquimans 911 center will step in to help the Chowan 911 center in an emergency and Chowan will do the same with Perquimans.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson said a Gates commissioner he had spoken with expressed appreciation for Perquimans’ cooperation and support. The commissioner “raved” about Perquimans County and its staff, Nelson said.
Nixon said the memorandum of understanding for the shared 911 operation with Gates might be ready to bring to Perquimans commissioners in February.
He added that he would hope a neighboring county would offer the same kind of help to Perquimans if the county found itself in a situation similar to the one Gates is in.