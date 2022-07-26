Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tanner Thach, shown after connecting for a hit during Perquimans High School's win over J.H. Rose in March, was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft last week.
The San Francisco Giants selected former Pirate standout Tanner Thach with the final pick of the 18th round, making him the 556th overall selection in last week's 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
Pirates head coach Justin Roberson told The Daily Advance following the Giants' selection of Thach that the former Pirate had already turned down offers that would have had him drafted in earlier rounds. Thach has not yet decided whether he will sign with the Giants or stick with his commitment to play baseball at UNC-Wilmington next spring.
Thach recently completed his senior season with the Perquimans High School baseball program, leading the Pirates to a second straight 1A NCHSAA state title. He was named the most valuable player in both state championship series.
Thach was also named the 2022 1A state player of the year by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association after hitting for a .478 batting average and slugging 12 home runs. He also compiled a 0.10 earned-run average, striking out 139 hitters on his way to a 13-0 record as a pitcher.
After Perquimans defeated Cherryville to win the state championship on June 4, Thach began playing with the Edenton Steamers, joining other college-aged players in the wooden-bat summer league.
As of last week, Thach was the team leader in home runs with six, runs batted in with 23, a .386 batting average and a .443 on-base percentage.