Tanner Thach, shown after connecting for a hit during Perquimans High School's win over J.H. Rose in March, was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft last week.

 The Daily Advance

The San Francisco Giants selected former Pirate standout Tanner Thach with the final pick of the 18th round, making him the 556th overall selection in last week's 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Pirates head coach Justin Roberson told The Daily Advance following the Giants' selection of Thach that the former Pirate had already turned down offers that would have had him drafted in earlier rounds. Thach has not yet decided whether he will sign with the Giants or stick with his commitment to play baseball at UNC-Wilmington next spring.