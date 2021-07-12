Do you have pesticides at your home or farm that you no longer need or use?
If your answer is “yes,” then you’ll be interested in the Perquimans County Pesticide Collection Day on Wednesday, July 21.
The Perquimans County Extension Office, in cooperation with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program, a non-regulatory and cost-free program, will be offering this Pesticide Collection Day for residents of Perquimans County and surrounding North Carolina counties.
Dylan Lilley, Extension agent for field crops, will be the local contact for the event. The collection will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southern States at 330 Ballahack Road, Hertford.
Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted at this amnesty collection event, including banned and out-dated pesticides. For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels, contact the Cooperative Extension Office for instructions. Also, save any portion of the label to help identify the material so you can be assisted with disposal. Unknown materials cannot be accepted.
For pressurized pesticide gas cylinders or containers greater than 5 gallons in size, contact the Extension Office before the Collection Day for special instructions and information. For tips on transporting the pesticides safely to the Collection event, contact the Extension office.
Each year the Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program (www.ncagr.com/PDAP) visits between 40-50 counties to collect unwanted and unused pesticides through this non-regulatory amnesty program. This means that a Collection Day of this kind only happens about once every other year in each county.
For more information contact Dylan Lilley, Perquimans County Agricultural Extension agent, at 252-426-5428.