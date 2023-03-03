TODAY
Tax filing help
The Hertford Rotary Club will continue to offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program Tuesdays and Saturdays. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 in Hertford will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8.
SUNDAY
Holy Trinity anniversary
As part of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Hertford, Schola Cantorum, a choral group of singers/musicians from the Diocese of East Carolina, will sing at the church for an Evensong service at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Recreation meeting
Perquimans County will host a public meeting at the county Parks and Recreation Center on Granby Street to discuss the county’s planned application for a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant to add recreation facilities. The meeting will be at 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Women in STEM
Seeds of Success will host a Women in STEM program at the Hertford Unity Center Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m.
Kite flying event
Seeds of Success will host a 4-H Nutrition and Reading Fun program at the Hertford Unity Center Monday, March 20, at 1 p.m.
Perquimans GOP
The Perquimans County Republican Party Convention will be held at the Historic Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford, Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open for registration at 5:45 p.m.
Community yard sale
The Perquimans County Center for Active Living will host a Community Yard Sale at 1072 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to noon. Rental spaces are available. Donations can be dropped off March 27, 28 and 29. Contact: Penny 426-5404.
Perquimans Dog Festival
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Dog Festival at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, which will feature various dog contests, each with prizes, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City.
Watercolors with PAL
Seeds of Success will hold a Watercolors with PAL program at the Hertford Unity Center Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m.
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
15th Children’s Festival
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.