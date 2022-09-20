One-stop voting for Perquimans County voters will be at the county elections office at 601 S. Edenton Road in Hertford weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Oct. 20 and ending Nov. 4. One day of Saturday voting will be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The N.C. State Board of Elections approved one-stop voting dates for all 100 counties on Tuesday, Sept. 13.