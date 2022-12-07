Perquimans County in 2023 will remain in the middle tier of counties for economic distress, the latest N.C. Department of Commerce rankings show.
The state agency last week released its annual tier rankings for counties in 2023, and for the second year in row, Perquimans will be one of 40 counties classified as a Tier 2 county.
Commerce data show Perquimans the 61st-least distressed county in the state. That’s an improvement from last year’s report, which ranked the county the 51st least distressed.
Other counties in the region classified as Tier 2 for 2023 include Dare, Gates and, for the first time in a decade, Pasquotank.
Elsewhere, Camden and Currituck will remain in Tier 3, the least distressed tier, for 2023. Currituck in fact is again the least economically distressed county in the state, ranking 100th for the second straight year after ranking 99th in 2021 and 98th in 2020.
Meanwhile, Chowan County, which dropped back to Tier 1 in 2022 after rising to Tier 2 in 2021, will remain in the more distressed tier in 2023.
Every year since 2007, the N.C. Commerce Department has been required by state law to measure all 100 counties on a series of economic factors and then rank them in one of three tiers: Tier 1, most distressed; Tier 2; or Tier 3, least distressed.
Under the law, 40 counties must be ranked in Tier 1, another 40 in Tier 2, and the remaining 20 in Tier 3. State officials then use the tier designations to determine where to best direct state economic development and infrastructure improvement funding. Usually, counties in a more distressed tier qualify for more state assistance; counties in a less distressed tier receive less of it.
The four factors used by Commerce to make the rankings include average unemployment rate for the most recent 12 months; median household income for the most recent 12 months; percentage of growth in population for the most recent 36 months; and adjusted property tax base per capita for the most recent taxable year.
According to Commerce data, Perquimans’ adjusted property tax base per capita in 2022-23 was $123,624, ranking it 58th in the state for that factor. In last year’s rankings report, Perquimans’ adjusted property tax rate was $127,989, ranking it 65th for that factor.
Perquimans’ growth in population from July 2018 to July 2021 was 1.93%, which ranked as 67th worst. In last year’s rankings report, the county’s population growth from July 2017 to July 2020 was .70%, which ranked as 39th worst.
The county’s median household income in 2020 was $50,818, which ranked as 53rd worst. In last year’s report, median household income in 2019 was $50,804, which ranked as 52nd worst.
The county’s unemployment rate from Oct. 21, 2021 to Sept. 22, 2022, was 4.35%, which ranked as 26th worst. In last year’s report, unemployment from Oct. 20, 2020 to Sept. 21, 2021, was 5.26%, which ranked as 43rd worst.
Because this economic data can change from year, counties’ tier rankings can change from year to year. Perquimans is a good example of that.
After climbing into Tier 2 in 2017, Perquimans fell back to Tier 1 in 2018. It then moved back into Tier 2 again in 2021 where it’s remained ever since.
When Perquimans made the move to Tier 2, Commerce officials said it was because the county’s economic distress rank had improved from 37th in 2020 to 62 in 2021. The shift was “largely driven,” the agency said, by an improvement in the county’s unemployment rank — from 19th in 2020 to 55th in 2021.
Pasquotank is one of only 10 counties — and three in eastern North Carolina — that will be changing economic tiers in 2023, the Commerce Department said in a press release. The other eastern counties — Pitt and Onslow — dropped from Tier 2 to Tier 1.
The other seven counties changing tiers are Avery, Caldwell, Cleveland, Swain, Randolph, Surry and Transylvania. Of those counties, four moved up a tier and three moved down a tier. Avery was the only one that moved into Tier 3.