...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Perquimans unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in January
Unemployment in Perquimans County rose in January by .07 percent as 39 more people filed for jobless benefits than did in December.
According to data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce on March 17, Perquimans' unemployment rate rose from 3.9% in December to 4.6%.
Perquimans had 4,953 residents in the county's recorded labor force in January, 227 of whom received unemployment benefits. The number does not take into account, however, individuals who are eligible for the workforce but are not employed and not receiving benefits.
A year ago, Perquimans' unemployment rate was 4.9%, meaning its jobless rate has declined about .3% in the past year.
The commerce department also released unemployment data on the Elizabeth City micropolitan statistical area, which includes Perquimans, Camden and Pasquotank counties. According to commerce, the MSA's combined labor force was 26,311 in January, an increase of 554 workers since December.
Approximately 1,200 workers in the MSA were unemployed in January, an increase of .8% to 4.6%. A year ago, the MSA's unemployment rate was 4.5%.
Statewide, Perquimans ranked 77th of North Carolina’s 100 counties for lowest unemployment rate. Chowan, which had an unemployment rate of 4%, ranked 61st, while Gates, with a rate of 3.5%, was 24th. Pasquotank, with a rate of 4.8%, ranked 82nd.
Nearby Dare, Tyrrell and Hyde counties had the state's 98th, 99th and 100th highest unemployment rates, respectively, for January.
The only county statewide which saw its unemployment rate decline last month was Alleghany County, where the rate fell 1.6%.
Greene, Buncombe and Orange counties each had the lowest unemployment rates, 3%.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas saw rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.4% while Asheville and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.1%.
Statewide, January's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7%, one of the highest in the Southeast. Job openings ticked up 1.8 percent across North Carolina over last month as 15,300 nonfarm jobs were added to the economy.