Perquimans Kirk Brown vs. Pasquotank

Perquimans’ Kirk Brown (3), shown here in a game against Pasquotank this season, had multiple touchdowns in the Pirates’ upset win over Wilson Prep, Friday in Wilson.

 The Daily Advance

WILSON — The Perquimans football team earned a 34-32 upset win over Wilson Prep in a 1A NCHSAA first-round road playoff game Friday night.

The No. 23 Pirates (3-8) were behind early, but a Shaun Garcia rushing touchdown and a Kirk Brown receiving touchdown from Braylon Knapp helped Perquimans stay within 16-14 against the No. 10 Tigers (8-3).