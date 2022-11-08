...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Perquimans’ Kirk Brown (3), shown here in a game against Pasquotank this season, had multiple touchdowns in the Pirates’ upset win over Wilson Prep, Friday in Wilson.
WILSON — The Perquimans football team earned a 34-32 upset win over Wilson Prep in a 1A NCHSAA first-round road playoff game Friday night.
The No. 23 Pirates (3-8) were behind early, but a Shaun Garcia rushing touchdown and a Kirk Brown receiving touchdown from Braylon Knapp helped Perquimans stay within 16-14 against the No. 10 Tigers (8-3).
Wilson Prep scored with seven seconds left in the first half to go up 24-14, but Brown proceeded to take the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and put the Pirates in striking distance at 24-20 at halftime.
The Tigers, in their first season ever, took a 32-20 lead in the second half. But then, Perquimans started chipping away.
Another connection from Knapp to Brown made the score 32-26, and with 15 seconds left, the Pirates tied it with a touchdown. Malik Bossert ran in for the two-point conversion to secure the comeback win.
Perquimans gets an opportunity for a second-round home game against East Columbus today after No. 26 East Columbus (3-8) beat No. 7 Bear Grass Charter.