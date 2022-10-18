Perquimans County voters will have a host of choices for local, state and federal office on the Nov. 8 general election ballot when they begin going to the polls for early voting starting today.
One-stop voting for county voters will begin today at 8 a.m. at the county Board of Elections office at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford. Early voting will continue weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. One day of Saturday voting will be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In the only contested local race on the county ballot, six candidates are vying for three seats on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners. Voters may cast a ballot for only one candidate in that race, in what is known as the county's "single shot" system.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson, a Republican, and vice Chairwoman Fondella Leigh, a Democrat, are seeking re-election to their seats on the board. Joining them in the race are unaffiliated candidate Tim Corprew, Democrats Quentin Jackson and Keith Nowell, and Republican James Ward.
A regional race for Superior Court judge has Republican Andrew Womble challenging incumbent Democrat Eula Reid. Reid currently serves on the Superior Court bench by appointment and Womble is currently the district attorney for the region that includes Perquimans.
Running for the state's District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are Democrat Don Davis and Republican Sandy Smith.
Candidates for U.S. Senate are Republican Ted Budd, Democrat Cheri Beasley, Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh and Libertarian Shannon Bray.
There are a number of state judicial races on the ballot.
Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz are vying for seat 3 on the N.C. Court of Appeals.
For an associate justice seat on the N.C. Supreme Court, the candidates are Democrat Sam Ervin IV and Republican Trey Allen.
Vying for seat 8 on the N.C. Court of Appeals are Republican Julee Tate Flood and Democrat Carol Jennings Thompson.
Democrat Brad Salmon and Republican Donna Stroud are vying for seat 9 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, Republican John M. Tyson and Democrat Gale Murray Adams are vying for seat 10, and Democrat Darren Jackson and Republican Michael Stading are vying for seat 11.
Absentee-by-mail voting began Sept. 9 and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1. Absentee ballots must be returned by election day on Nov. 8.
The last day to register to vote on Election Day was Oct. 14. However, same-day registration will be available at the elections board during the one-stop voting period.
As of Oct. 17, 47 Democrats, 26 Republicans and 52 unaffiliated voters had requested absentee ballots by mail.
Twenty-five of the absentee ballots had been returned as of Tuesday.