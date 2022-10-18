Perquimans County voters will have a host of choices for local, state and federal office on the Nov. 8 general election ballot when they begin going to the polls for early voting starting today. 

One-stop voting for county voters will begin today at 8 a.m. at the county Board of Elections office at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford. Early voting will continue weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. One day of Saturday voting will be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.