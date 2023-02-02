...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Perquimans Weekly changing to Saturday publication
Starting with next week’s printed edition, The Perquimans Weekly will be published on Saturdays instead of Thursdays.
That means instead of receiving the newspaper on Thursday, Feb. 9, subscribers will receive it on Saturday, Feb. 11, and on Saturdays thereafter. Readers of our print edition will still be getting the latest news, plus they’ll also be able to find out about more community news and happenings as they occur.
“We are focused on providing local communities with the freshest and most reliable news and information possible,” Publisher David Prizer said. “And our parent company, Adams Publishing Group, continues to grow and offer more services within our local markets. This move to a Saturday publication date enables us to do both: offer greater flexibility to additional markets we serve and provide more up-to-date and relevant content to our loyal Perquimans Weekly audience.”
There are several benefits to the change in publication dates. Currently, our Thursday publication schedule doesn’t allow for the latest coverage of government meetings in Perquimans County and the towns of Hertford and Winfall.
Because of the Thursday publication date, The Perquimans Weekly is also unable to publish weekly results of local high school sports contests until the following week’s edition.
The results of county and town elections, which are held on Tuesdays, also can’t be reported timely in the printed edition with our current print deadlines.
All of that will change with Saturday publication of the newspaper.
Subscribers of course can continue to catch up on the latest news and sports by visiting our website, perquimansweekly.com.
Our deadlines for submitted content will not change. Because of our production schedule, we will still need items scheduled to appear in the coming week’s edition submitted by Monday.