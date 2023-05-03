...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
HERTFORD — A Perquimans County woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, according to a press release from Perquimans County Emergency Services.
Shaunell Miller was arrested early Wednesday and charged in the death of her husband, Ronnie Coke. She was being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $450,000 secured bond.
According to the release, the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call for a "well-being check" on Stokes Street, Hertford, at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies responded they found Coke deceased at the residence, the release states.
A copy of Miller's arrest warrant states, "the defendant named above unlawfully, willfully and feloniously and of malice, did kill and murder Ronnie Coke."
Sheriff Shelby White couldn't be immediately reached. But he said in the release that investigators with his office are finalizing their investigation with assistance from the NC Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.