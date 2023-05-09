HERTFORD — A Perquimans County woman has been charged with murder after her husband was found dead following what the county sheriff said may have been a “domestic” incident.

Shaunell Miller, 44, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Wednesday, May 3, and charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Ronnie Coke. She remained at Albemarle District Jail this week in lieu of a $450,000 secured bond.