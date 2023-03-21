A Perquimans County woman and a Virginia Beach couple have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a Virginia man whose body was found in Pasquotank County in late January.
Brittany Cartledge, 26, of the 110 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested Tuesday, March 14, and charged with concealing/failing to report a death following an overdose, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said. She was being held at Albemarle District Jail last week in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
A day earlier, Tia Medlin, 34, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested and charged with concealing a death and stealing, altering or destroying criminal evidence. She also was being detained at ADJ last week in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Medlin’s husband, Holden Medlin, 32, was also arrested Monday, March 14, on a host of charges. According to jail records, he’s charged with concealing a death and altering, stealing or destroying criminal evidence; assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; assault by pointing a gun; three separate charges of possession of a weapon by a felon; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a weapon of mass destruction; and trafficking an opiate or heroin. He also was being detained at ADJ Thursday in lieu of secured bonds totaling $1.1 million.
According to Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White, the investigation that led to the charges against Cartledge and the Medlins began after a man was found deceased on Peartree Road in Pasquotank County on Jan. 30. White declined to release the man’s name Wednesday but said he was from Virginia.
Warrants identify the deceased man as Daniel Zimmerman and state he “did not die of natural causes.”
White said the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office joined the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation after it was determined the man died on Holiday Island in Perquimans County.
Investigators located Holden Medlin in Hertford on Grubb Street near Front Street and apprehended him after he fled on foot and pointed a handgun at deputies, White said.
Deputies searched the vehicle Holden and Tia Medlin were driving and seized a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun, a .45-caliber handgun, 6.5 grams of fentanyl, 13.3 grams of meth, 51.7 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, including three syringes, according to a report from the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office.
According to the warrants, Tia and Holden Medlin are accused of altering or destroying a cellphone belonging to Zimmerman.
Holden Medlin is charged with possession of a weapon by felon because he has a previous felony robbery conviction in Virginia which was punishable by five years in prison, a warrant shows. Medlin committed the robbery on Jan. 12, 2007 and he was convicted in Virginia Beach Circuit Court on May 21, 2008. He was sentenced to four years in prison but received a suspended sentence.