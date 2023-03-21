A Perquimans County woman and a Virginia Beach couple have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a Virginia man whose body was found in Pasquotank County in late January.

Brittany Cartledge, 26, of the 110 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested Tuesday, March 14, and charged with concealing/failing to report a death following an overdose, Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said. She was being held at Albemarle District Jail last week in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.