Flaring work

Piedmont Natural Gas will be conducting flaring operations near the intersection of Cartwright Swamp Road and U.S. Highway 17 near Hertford starting Thursday and continuing through Aug. 4, the company said in a press release.

 Piedmont Natural Gas photo

HERTFORD — Piedmont Natural Gas will be conducting flaring operations in Perquimans County starting Thursday and continuing through Aug. 4, the company said in a press release.

The company will be performing the flaring work — the burning of natural gas vapors — near the intersection of Cartwright Swamp Road and U.S. Highway 17 in Hertford.

  