...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
ROSEBORO — The Perquimans Pirates' lost 9-0 to No. 1 Roseboro High School in the 3rd round of the 1A NCHSAA soccer playoffs Monday, ending their bid for a state title.
No other details were immediately available on Tuesday.
The loss followed the Pirates' 7-1 1A NCHSAA second-round playoff win at home over Cape Hatteras Thursday, Nov. 3.
The No. 8 Pirates, who finished the season 12-7, had three two-goal scores by Tony Riddick, Colin Tibbs and Hunter Phthisic. Tanner Wheatley added another to go along with a game-high two assists.
Riddick, Phthisic and Jacob Nixon all added assists in the win over No. 9 Cape Hatteras (8-4-1).
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle told The Daily Advance that the team started the game out strong and that they’re excited to be the first Perquimans boys’ soccer team to ever reach the third round of the playoffs.