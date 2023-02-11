plank house

This image shows the front of the Pasquotank Plank House as it once looked before it was disassembled and its wooden planks stored for safekeeping. The Perquimans County Restoration Association plans to reassemble the house this spring.

 Image courtesy N.C. Division of Archives and History

An historic plank house that once stood in Pasquotank County is now in pieces — ready to be assembled — on the grounds of the Newbold White House.

Sandy Stevenson of the Perquimans County Restoration Association included the update on the plank house as part of report to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners at the board’s regular meeting Monday night.