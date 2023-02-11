...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
This image shows the front of the Pasquotank Plank House as it once looked before it was disassembled and its wooden planks stored for safekeeping. The Perquimans County Restoration Association plans to reassemble the house this spring.
An historic plank house that once stood in Pasquotank County is now in pieces — ready to be assembled — on the grounds of the Newbold White House.
Sandy Stevenson of the Perquimans County Restoration Association included the update on the plank house as part of report to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners at the board’s regular meeting Monday night.
The plank house is thought to have stood originally near what is now Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
Stevenson said work on re-assembling the plank house is expected to start this spring.
Although the historic plank house originally was located in Pasquotank, it was later moved to Perquimans and then moved to Winston-Salem after that, Stevenson said.
PCRA has now acquired the house and it is back in Perquimans, awaiting re-assembly and a new roof.
Once assembled, the plank house will become part of the Newbold White House campus, Stevenson said.
The plank house can be dated to the early Colonial period because it was put together with pegs rather than nails, Stevenson said.
The wooden Periauger boat is also back at the Newbold White House site, Stevenson said.
Stevenson told commissioners he appreciates the county’s generous support of PCRA and was pleased to have the opportunity to say thanks in person.
The PCRA conducts “living history” days for Perquimans County Schools fourth-graders in April, and in December held for the first time a living history day for the school district’s first-graders. The first-grade event is being planned for a second year this December, Stevenson said.
The living history program for first-graders was requested by local first-grade teachers, Stevenson said. He explained that the program for fourth-graders has been in place for a number of years.
A significant amount of work was done on the Newby Cottage while it was between tenants, Stevenson reported.
Stevenson explained that PCRA promotes the Newbold White House site, promotes other historic sites in Perquimans County, collaborates with the Perquimans County Schools to offer the living history program, and supports research into history and genealogy.
PCRA holds special events such as Jollification and Colonial Christmas. The organization also encourages people to buy and restore historic structures in the county, such as the recently restored Isaac White House that is located near Bethel.
A new book, “A House in the Albemarle,” is for sale in the gift shop at the Newbold White House, Stevenson said.