HERTFORD — Everyone knew it was a drill. Even so, the shots that rang out in the Perquimans County High School cafeteria Thursday, July 14, and the enraged screams of a man portraying an active shooter were unsettling sounds in this close-knit community.
PCHS Principal Mickey Drew was at his lunch duty post in the cafeteria as he might be on an actual school day when the simulated armed intruder incident began.
Drew led people out of the cafeteria as quickly as he could when the incident started. A lockdown was then announced over the school’s intercom.
As law enforcement officers participating in the drill began to arrive they started to encounter people portraying shooting victims, some of whom had already died, others who were severely wounded.
They also began to learn from some of those portraying victims that there might be more than one active shooter inside the school building.
“There’s two of them,” one of the actors portraying a wounded victim told arriving officers. “One shot me and one went that way,” pointing
It turned out there were actually three shooters in all. Two were “killed” by law enforcement and a third was taken into custody. But not before three people portraying victims in the exercise were “killed” and 12 others were “wounded.”
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner participated in Thursday’s armed intruder exercise in her regular role as superintendent. She was in the command center along with law enforcement and emergency services authorities.
Turner said in an interview before the exercise began that participating was a difficult thing to do even though she knew it was a drill.
“I’m not looking forward to this,” she said.
The superintendent said she had been involved with armed intruder drills before but had never taken part in one as large as the one last week.
More than 50 law enforcement officers and other emergency responders participated. They were from Perquimans County as well as neighboring Pasquotank, Chowan and Gates counties.
In a briefing just prior to the start of the drill, Turner thanked the law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel for taking part in an important exercise.
“We would all like to think, and we would hope, that this would never happen,” Turner said.
But it’s necessary to be prepared in case it does happen, she said.
In fact, “it” did just happen in May in Uvalde, Texas, where an armed teenage gunman entered Robb Elementary School and shot to death 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
Turner said she appreciates the community’s support for the Perquimans schools. She’s also thankful, she said, for the district’s partnerships with law enforcement agencies and emergency services.
She said she hoped everyone learned something from the drill that would be helpful in the event of an actual emergency.
Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon advised first responders taking part in the drill that in the case of an actual emergency breaking out during the exercise, they should notify the staff supervising the drill and proceed to the emergency.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White reminded all law enforcement officers to secure their weapons and to check each other’s weapons to ensure they were secured.
Drew explained that the high school had been set up based on a normal day at the school and he would be in the cafeteria on lunch duty when the incident started.
“We thank you for coming out,” Drew told the emergency responders participating in the drill and the community volunteers.
Drew said the drill is good preparation that can help protect students.
The principals of the other three schools in the district were on location as observers.