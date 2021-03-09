Planting Seeds in the Lives of Others

National School Social Work Week is this week, so the Perquimans Weekly wanted to touch base with Latonia Johnson, who has worked 23 years as a social worker.
Johnson has served 14 years with Perquimans County Schools – last 12 years as a school social worker/homeless coordinator or liaison along with two years as a school-based mental health counselor.
A licensed clinical social worker, Johnson has earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Work/Sociology from Elizabeth City State University, a master’s degree in Social Work: Norfolk State University, and a doctoral degree in Human Services from Capella University.
Why do you want to be a social worker?
I feel that my gifts are to foster relationships and provide support to others outside of the traditional teacher role. Social work makes that possible by allowing me to be the “bridge” between the school, community, and families we serve.
Describe, in general terms, what you do during an average school day?
Every day’s activities are different, but in any given day, I can conduct a home visits, make parent and/or agency calls, investigate suspected homeless/unaccompanied youth situations, facilitate a professional development session for teachers, respond to emails, attend meetings, complete a threat assessment according to our protocol, link families with available community resources in-person or via telephone, collaborate with personnel in neighboring school districts, and/or conduct student sessions.
An example of a success story?
Years ago, there was a family who relocated to our area and resided with the mother’s boyfriend. That domestic relationship ended and the parent was left destitute and in need of assistance and support. District personnel were able to attend to the family’s immediate needs and collaborate with community agencies to further support them. That was an example of “it takes a village” to get their needs met.
An example of a low point?
I feel overwhelmed at times with the abundance of needs and scarcity of resources in the area.
Do you think you're making a difference in the lives of others?
Absolutely! At the end of my life’s journey, I want to have nothing left of my gifts and talents because I had imparted positive seeds into the lives of others, which hopefully, will continue to yield good fruit throughout their lives and keep the cycle going.