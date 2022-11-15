PNG flaring

WINFALL — Perquimans County residents living near Winfall will likely hear loud noises, see flame flaring from a large pipe, and smell the odor of natural gas throughout this week.

Piedmont Natural Gas is performing routine maintenance on its gas infrastructure near the intersection of Cartwright Swamp Road and U.S. Highway 17 near Winfall, and the noise, flame and smell are all routine effects of the work, the company said in a press release. 