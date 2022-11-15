Piedmont Natural Gas is performing routine maintenance on its gas infrastructure near the intersection of Cartwright Swamp Road and U.S. Highway 17 near Winfall this week. One of the routine effects of the work is flaring, a burst of flame from a large vertical pipe, the company said.
WINFALL — Perquimans County residents living near Winfall will likely hear loud noises, see flame flaring from a large pipe, and smell the odor of natural gas throughout this week.
Piedmont Natural Gas is performing routine maintenance on its gas infrastructure near the intersection of Cartwright Swamp Road and U.S. Highway 17 near Winfall, and the noise, flame and smell are all routine effects of the work, the company said in a press release.
The work began Monday and is expected to continue through Saturday, barring weather events that may impact the project schedule, PNG said.
According to Piedmont, the maintenance work includes the use of a “flare stack” — a large vertical pipe — that is capable of producing a loud noise and “result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.” Residents could also hear a whistling sound and smell the odor of natural gas during the work.
Piedmont said flare stack operation is a controlled process that it will manage and monitor in cooperation with local fire departments. The company said the work is key to its efforts to “safe, reliable natural gas service and meeting the increased demand for natural gas.”