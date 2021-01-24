Sunday morning, area law enforcement agencies pursued a man driving a stolen truck across northeastern North Carolina before the chase ended in Edenton with the man still at-large.
Chesapeake Police initiated pursuit of the vehicle to the North Carolina State line.
Camden County Sheriff's Office took over the chase which caused a deputy's car to be struck by the suspect.
Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office then took over the pursuit which led them into Perquimans and Chowan counties.
Pasquotank deputies deployed tire deflation devices in Perquimans County, however the vehicle was still able to travel until it came to rest around 12:52 a.m. within the 800 block of North Board Street in Edenton.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King said a white male jumped and ran from the stolen vehicle, a 2013 Ford F150.
EPD is seeking information from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the white male driving the vehicle should contact Detective Lopez of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-337-4599 or 252-482-5144 ext. 107
You can also contact our Anonymous Tip line at 252-632-0303 or use our Anonymous website at https://urldefense.com/.../www.../anonymouscrimetips.htm