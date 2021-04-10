In Pitt County and other spots around the South, Confederate statues were removed after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests, some ending in vandalism and violence.
But a recent poll from Elon University found that many North Carolina residents still want Confederate monuments to remain in public spaces.
The survey of nearly 1,400 state residents, conducted from March 30 through April 2, found that 58% say Confederate monuments should remain while 42% say they should be removed.
Jason Husser, associate professor of political science and director of the Elon Poll, said that it repeated many of the questions it asked in November 2019 to see if recent events, such as Floyd’s death and the removal of monuments from some locations, had caused a shift in what state residents think.
“We found only a modest shift in North Carolinians’ attitudes,” Husser said. “Those in favor of removing monuments from public spaces increased from 35% to 42%.”
While a slightly larger share of the population now believes Confederate monuments should be removed, a majority still believes they should remain. Opinions were split along political party lines as well as within various demographics.
About 70% of non-Hispanic, white people believe the monuments should remain on public land, compared to 25% of blacks and 51% of other racial groups.
According to the survey, 84% of Republicans support the monuments remaining compared to 33% of Democrats and 66% of members of neither party.
Younger residents and those with a college degree are more likely to say the monuments should be removed, while those who are older and have less than a bachelor’s degree are more likely to say they should remain.
Residents ages 18 to 34 are the most likely to say the monuments should be removed, while residents 65 years old or older are the most likely to say the monuments should remain.
Close to 40% said they believe taking the monuments down will “mostly hurt” race relations; about 29% percent said it would “mostly help” and roughly 32% said it “does not make much of a difference.”
When monuments are removed from public sites, their relocation can be problematic. The Pitt County monument was removed in June 2020 and has been in storage since. Recent efforts to place it on a piece of private property eight miles from Greenville are on hold after objections from the Pitt County branch of the NAACP and other complications.
About 63% of poll respondents said moving the monuments to history museums is a good idea, and 54% supported moving them to Confederate cemeteries. Replacing them with monuments honoring Southerners who fought to end slavery was supported by 37%.
Adding plaques that offer historical context to the monument was supported by 64% of the respondents.
More than half of respondents — 52% — said that Floyd’s death and other events in 2020 made no difference in their opinions on the subject, while 32% said that they are more in favor of removing the monuments and 17% say they are less in favor.