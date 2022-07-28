Port Health mobile clinic

The Trillium Mobile Integrated Care Unit, operated by Port Health, is shown parked on Granby Street, adjacent to the Perquimans County Recreational Department Complex, in Hertford. The mobile clinic visits Hertford on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 John Foley photo

While many communities across the country saw increases in substance abuse during the pandemic, Perquimans County did not, says an official with a regional agency providing mental health and substance abuse services.

In fact, says Port Health Outpatient Supervisor Gary Stanley, the agency saw a decrease in substance abuse patients during COVID-19’s peak.