Retired Superior Court Judge James Carlton “JC” Cole poses with (l-r) his daughter Monique Gary, granddaughter Chelsea Gary, and his wife Janice in front of the new portrait of the former judge during its unveiling in the Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford Thursday, March 30.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — Well-wishers packed the courtroom in the Perquimans County Courthouse Annex last week for the unveiling of the official portrait of retired Judge James Carlton “JC” Cole.

Cole retired from the Superior Court bench in March 2021. He had been a Superior Court Judge since 2009, and before that had been a District Court Judge since 1994.

