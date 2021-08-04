Perquimans High School baseball standout Tanner Thach told area teens Sunday that studying the Bible is essential to Christian living the way practice is critical to success on the baseball diamond.
Thach and his Perquimans Pirates teammates got a full taste of baseball success recently when they claimed the N.C. High School Athletic Association Class 1-A State Championship in a June 27 victory over East Surry.
Once you accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior it’s only the first step in the Christian journey, which is a daily venture in growing closer to God, said Thach, a rising senior at PCHS who is a first baseman and pitcher on the Pirates baseball team and was named Most Valuable Player of the state championship series.
“We can never get too close to God,” Thach told the youth.
Thach spoke during the closing worship service at a community Youth Camp Sunday at Camp Cale. Forty-one teens from Perquimans County and across the area participated in the Christian day camp. The event was sponsored by Piney Woods Friends Meeting and a community youth ministry coalition that formed this year to bring Christian motivational speaker and former Major League Baseball great Darryl Strawberry to the area. Strawberry spoke to area students and also held a youth rally at Piney Woods.
More than 30 adults also turned out to support the youth ministry Sunday afternoon at Camp Cale, a Baptist-affiliated camp on the shores of the Perquimans River. The event included indoor games and even some outdoor games once the skies cleared, as well as small group discussions and the closing worship with music by area youth and Thach’s Gospel presentation.
Reading the Bible every day will help you grow in the faith and impact the world for Christ, Thach said.
“This right here is how you solve the world’s problems right now,” he said as he held high a Bible.
God has a plan for each of our lives, Thach told the teens.
“He has given us abilities that we can use to just glorify Him,” he said.
Thach said God has given him abilities for baseball but also has given each of the youth different talents and abilities they can use to glorify God.
Thach urged the youth to resist peer pressure to become like the crowd and to instead seek to become more like Jesus.
“When we remain in the Lord our thoughts and our actions will change,” Thach said.
He said he had been tempted by peer pressure himself but God has called him to reject that pressure and focus on growing in faith.
He urged his audience to tell other people about Jesus and invite them to trust Christ.
“One word could change someone’s life for the Lord,” he said. “Be different for Christ. Jesus has already defeated Satan. He defeated him when he died on the cross and rose from the grave.”
Thach’s testimony also touched on a topic that tends to be at the forefront for youth: music.
“Listen to good music,” Thach said. “The devil controls a lot of the music that comes out right now.”
You should listen to Christian music and other good music that will bring you joy, he said.
“I have been so blessed with everything that I have in my life,” Thach said near the conclusion of his presentation.