Corprews

After both winning elections in Perquimans County last year, (l-r) Kristy Corprew (left) is serving on the Perquimans County Board of Education and her husband Tim is serving on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners.

 Reggie Ponder/

The Daily Advance

Asked what it’s like to be part of a married couple serving in local government at the same time, Perquimans school board member Kristy Corprew quips that in some ways it’s not very different from the life she’s already used to.

“All these years I’ve had to ask him for money — and I’m still in the position that I’m going to have to ask him for money,” she says.