After both winning elections in Perquimans County last year, (l-r) Kristy Corprew (left) is serving on the Perquimans County Board of Education and her husband Tim is serving on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners.
Asked what it’s like to be part of a married couple serving in local government at the same time, Perquimans school board member Kristy Corprew quips that in some ways it’s not very different from the life she’s already used to.
“All these years I’ve had to ask him for money — and I’m still in the position that I’m going to have to ask him for money,” she says.
The “him” to whom Corprew referred is her husband, Tim Corprew, who was elected to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners in November, six months after she was elected to the county Board of Education.
Asked what he thinks about he and Kristy serving in elective office at the same time, Tim said he has been amused by the number of people who’ve noticed the novelty and asked him about it.
“We just have to laugh it off and take it as it comes,” he said. “It’s still kind of comical.”
The Corprews are actually the second married couple in Perquimans to serve in local government at the same time: Fred Yates is mayor of Winfall and his wife, Arlene Yates, also serves on the county school board.
While neither Corprew had ever served in public office before getting elected last year, Kristy said both she and Tim have experiences that help them understand the new roles they have as elected officials. He runs three businesses and she has been in the school system for 27 years.
Both understand how the system works, she said.
Tim said they take very seriously their responsibilities as stewards in their respective spheres, and also the obligation to maintain confidentiality regarding things that might be discussed by either board in closed session.
“If one of us comes home after a closed session, we’ve already talked about that she’s not going to ask and I’m not going to ask,” he said.
Both have a trust to keep with the people who elected them, he said.
“We understand the ethical part of it,” Tim said. “That has been the only real adjustment for us, is that there are certain things we’re just not going to talk about.”
Tim said he was reluctant to venture into politics, and it took him a while to make up his mind to run. He said he thought a lot about the decision and also prayed about it.
He said his wife decided somewhat more readily to make a bid for the school board, “and to me that was a perfect fit.”
Tim said he felt some responsibility to run, and even though he’s registered unaffiliated, was confident he could win a commission seat in a partisan race. He finished second in the six-candidate field for three open seats, coming in behind incumbent board Chair Wallace Nelson and ahead of third-place finisher James Ward.
Tim said the sense of responsibility he felt in seeking a commission seat was based on his realization of how good the county has been to him and his family.
“It’s a wonderful place to live,” he said.
“Perquimans County has been good to us,” Kristy agreed.
Kristy said that when their children were younger, all their time was focused on raising them and they really weren’t involved much in civic activities.
But now that both their daughters are out of school, “this is what we’re going to do to make Perquimans a better place,” she said.
Tim said he his content with Nelson continuing as chairman of the Board of Commissioners. He said Nelson spoke to him right after the election and mentioned that he understood Corprew was opposed to the Marine Industrial Park deep-water basin.
But he said he surprised Nelson by explaining that even though he criticized the project during his campaign for commissioner, he now is ready to move forward and will not try to hinder the project’s progress.
“I’m not going to pray that the train I’m running on is going to run off the track,” he said, noting that a majority on the board favors the project and money is already committed to it. “At this point, this is what is the best thing for Perquimans County.”