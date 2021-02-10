Perquimans Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet will be held virtually Feb. 20 at the Crawfish Shack. Food pick-up is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. from the restaurant with the virtual online presentation between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Meal is provided by TNT Grill and Catering includes marinated pork, green beans, mac and cheese with bacon-maple pie for dessert. Tickets cost $35 per person which includes a meal and a raffle ticket for an online auction. For more information, go to perquimanscountyvisitorcenter.com
Nominations for Chamber Awards
Business of the Year Award Nominees should include those businesses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, business acumen, and professionalism within our community.
Criteria include:
- Demonstrated success in areas including employment, sales, and innovation
- Dedication to quality, customer service, and commitment to employees
- Evidence of contribution to the community and community-oriented projects
- Evidence of support of the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce
- Additional information such as hurdles overcome, innovative management techniques, previous awards won, etc.
Nonprofit of the Year
Requirements: for the Community Service Award should have displayed inspiring vision, fostered collaboration, and embodied community service as demonstrated throughout their good work within our community. Criteria includes:
- Evidence of contribution to the community through community-oriented projects
- Providing professional expertise or personal talents to the community
- Engaging in civic and/or community activities that promote the community, our residents, businesses, and educational facilities (includes support of the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce)
Spark Plug Award
Requirements: This award goes to a member business (usually a new business) or a person who has shown an extra “spark of enthusiasm” for our community or Chamber in the past year through activities, proactive business practices, or forming positive relationships that benefit the community and the Chamber.