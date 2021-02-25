Perquimans Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet paid tribute to business and community leaders at Sunday’s virtual banquet at the Crawfish Shack.
“Our award process is we ask for nominations from all chamber members,” Chamber Director Katrina Leary Mann said. “Then who gets most nominations receives the award. Nonprofit of the Year and Spark Plug award received the most. Business of the Year was a finished vote on from the board. The Ambassador of the year is run off the most points from activity and volunteering at chamber.
The Hertford Hub won the Spark Plug award that was presented to Pamela Morrissey, who co-owns the business with husband Patrick. This award goes to a member business (usually a new business) or a person who has shown an extra “spark of enthusiasm” for our community or Chamber in the past year through activities, proactive business practices, or forming positive relationships that benefit the community and the Chamber.
Planters Ridge Florist and Garden Center received 2020 Business of the Year. Award was presented to Natalie Brown, owner of Planter’s Ridge. Excited about the year to come with her new Farm Market open.
Business of the Year Award Nominees are awarded to those businesses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, business acumen, and professionalism within our community. Criteria include: Demonstrated success in areas including employment, sales, and innovation Dedication to quality, customer service, and commitment to employees Evidence of contribution to the community and community-oriented projects Evidence of support of the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce Additional information such as hurdles overcome, innovative management techniques, previous awards won, etc.
Perquimans Arts League received 2020 Nonprofit of the Year. PAL President Ed Sanford and PAL Program Director Sheryl Corr accepted this award on behalf PAL. Non-Profit of the Year Nominees for the Community Service Award should have displayed inspiring vision, fostered collaboration, and embodied community service as demonstrated throughout their good work within our community.
Criteria includes: Evidence of contribution to the community through community-oriented projects Providing professional expertise or personal talents to the community Engaging in civic and/or community activities that promote the community, our residents, businesses, and educational facilities (includes support of the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce).
Cyn Owens with Taylor Mueller Realty received the 2020 Ambassador of the Year. She has shown dedication and volunteer at several of our events. Chamber’s ambassador program had just started last year and Owens jumped in with excitement and helping hands.
Familiar faces will be serving on the Chamber’s Board of Directors for 2021
Board of Directors Officers for 2021
President: Reginald White (19-term ends 12/21) U.S. Army, Retired
Vice President: Melanie Metzler (20-term ends 12/22) B & M Contractors
Treasurer Gregory Dillard (21-term ends 12/23) The Legacy Agency
Secretary: Brittany Taylor (19-term ends 12/21) State Employee’s Credit Union
Proxy: Matthew Simons Credit Union
Board Members
Erin Brabble (21-term ends 12/23) Landings of Albemarle
Matt Thomas (21-term ends 12/23) Camp Cale
Jill Cohen (21-term ends 12/23) Perquimans County Schools
Steve Young (21-term ends 12/23) Prodigy Realty
Stacey Layden (21-term ends 12/23) Layden’s Supermarket
Ex-Officio Board Members
Charles Woodard, county commissioner,
Earnell Brown, Mayor, Town of Hertford
Fred Yates Mayor, Town of Winfall