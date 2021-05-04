Perquimans County Commission accomplished many things Monday during about an hour long meeting that restores faith in local government.
Commissioners got to work by approving a new county Elections Director, meeting new employees, listening to important presentations and discussing new business.
Commissioners gave their blessing to the county’s Elections Director, Kathryn Treiber, hired recently by the county’s Board of Elections. She replaces Holly Hunter who resigned to take a new job in Virginia – her last day was March 4.
Perquimans Weekly will make inquiries with the county’s Board of Elections Chairwoman Vera Murrill so as introduce the new elections director to the community.
Sheriff Shelby White introduced commissioners to two new deputies – Max Roberson III and Victor Sulliban – and K-9 unit Ksanto. Hired March 1, Roberson served previously as a Hertford police officer and he was a longtime deputy serving with the Camden Sheriff’s Office.
Roberson’s sidekick Ksanto is a two-year-old German Shepherd who was put into service in January and has a keen nose; knew that his tennis ball was in Roberson’s back left pocket. Sulliban worked for the Hertford Police Department before he was hired in Nov. 1.
County Social Services Director Susan Chaney introduced commissioners to Julie Shreckengast, who was hired in June 2020.
Shreckengast works in the Family & Children’s Medicaid as as an income maintenance caseworker. Income Maintenance Caseworkers determine eligibility for initial applications as well as on-going recertifications for clients in the economic services programs which include Family & Children’s Medicaid, Family Planning, Adult Medicaid, Special Assistance, Long Term Care, Work First Family Assistance, Food & Nutrition, Energy programs, just to name a few.
Formerly of California, Shreckengast said she enjoys working in Perquimans County.
College of the Albemarle President Jack Bagwell made a presentation about COA’s role in Perquimans County and Northeastern North Carolina. He said COA has the top nursing program in North Carolina and he mentioned that construction on COA Dare’s campus’ new 36,000 square foot classroom will be complete in spring/summer of 2022 while construction Currituck’s new 18,000 square-foot classroom building will be complete in the fall.
A few factoids from Bagwell’s presentation include how COA has 134 adult curriculum students enrolled from Perquimans County; 54 students have graduated so far with 71 degrees and diplomas awarded. Eighteen students received scholarships valued total at $22,900. COA employs 53 Perquimans residents – salaries paid totaling more than $1.1 million.
Albemarle Regional Commission Executive Director Mike Ervin and Sharon Smith, formerly Perquimans Tourism Director but now ARC’s special projects administrator, introduced themselves and discussed projects the ARC could partner with the county commission. Ervin said ARC is very active providing meals on wheels in Perquimans – an active program that experienced a 60 percent increase in users during the past year’s pandemic.
ARC is also working on solutions around regional broadband expansion, and developing a regional economic development strategy to expand local businesses and attract new ones. The Northeastern Workforce Development Board (NWDB) is another program of ARC, working to foster employment of Northeastern North Carolinians by enriching skills and matching candidates with businesses in our region.
In other news, commission approved a recreation department’s concession sales contract with Owl Feed Ye’s food trailer/catering for baseball season – same contract as before. County receives 17 percent of gross sales.
Also, commission endorsed a resolution approving North Carolina’s Opioid Litigation Memorandum of Agreement.
The NC MOA governs how North Carolina would use the proceeds of any future national settlement or bankruptcy resolution with five companies over their role in fueling the opioid epidemic, according to NC Attorney General Josh Stein’s office. The five companies are the “big three” drug distributors (Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen), the opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma (now in bankruptcy proceedings).
Settlements with the big three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson, and a resolution of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy proceedings, have the potential to bring as much as $850 million to North Carolina over an 18-year period to support state and local efforts to address the epidemic. Perquimans County’s share of that would be around 0.1 percent.
Lastly, commission approved the sale of county surplus – 2001 Ford Ranger ($1,051/Bonn Nwanedo), 2008 F-150 ($1,136/Kenny Miller) and a 2006 Crossroad Belair Trailer ($1,625/Gene Pittman).