Perquimans County Schools Foundation announces the availability of the 2021 Roy and Sobelia Winslow International Travel Grant for PCHS Students/Graduates.
Current Perquimans High School juniors and seniors and recent graduates of the last three classes (2018, 2019, 2020) of Perquimans County High School are eligible to apply for a travel grant to support a recognized formal study abroad program or a plan for independent travel intended to enrich understanding of a subject of interest.
Applicants should provide a one-page letter explaining where they plan to travel, for how long, and what they hope to learn or accomplish during their trip. Deadline for submissions is Feb. 1. The winner will be announced March 1.
The trip or program must be completed within 12 months of the grant award announcement. The value of the award is $2000. Winners are expected to give a presentation to students at Perquimans County High School, reporting on the trip and accomplishments within 6 months of their return.
The grant is sponsored by Doug Markham and is named after Roy and Sobelia Winslow. The Winslows briefly taught school in Perquimans County, and Roy Winslow later served as a member of the school board. They resided in the Whiteston community in Belvidere, North Carolina.
Questions can be directed to Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.