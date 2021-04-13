Perquimans’ schools hunter safety teams took top honors at the Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament for District 1.
North Carolina’s Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament (YHEST) is a statewide competition for middle and high-school-age youth. Participants compete in multiple events including shotgun, archery, rifle, orienteering and a written hunting skills exam.
There were 217 teams that participated this year in the district tournaments (145 senior, 72 junior). The first place champions from each district and individual event champions will advance to state competition.
In district competition April 3, teams participated in the tournament on their home range where they practice. The tournament was spread out over four weekends to allow all teams to compete so that Wildlife officers and our District Hunter Education Coordinator could attend all of them.
Perquimans middle and high school teams earned an opportunity to compete at the state tournament to be held April. 24. District results appear at the end of this story.
“I am very pleased with the team's success this year,” Coach Amy Ward said. “They showed up for all of the practices. They were very dedicated and practiced hard. They made it happen. It's a very rewarding experience being a part of this team and I can't say enough how proud I am of all of them.”
Coach Talmadge Meads added, “I am very proud of our team and couldn't ask for a better group of young men and women. This team showed a lot of determination throughout the year. We were all a little heart broke when our district competition was canceled last year because of covid. We are extremely proud of our junior and senior teams. It is an honor and privilege to have been able to experience this year with them."
Ward said the hunter safety teams spend an average of about 10 hours a week with the team practicing. Saturdays, the teams spend about five hours or so practicing with all of the team in three of the four disciplines (shotgun, .22 rifle & archery).
Monday nights, the team spends another two hours of extra archery practice and Tuesday night the group gathers for another couple of hours as a study group to review for the Hunter Skills test that all of the team takes the day of the tournament. The test scores were used as tiebreakers.
Ward attributed team and individual success to hard work and the power of positive thinking.
“We try to instill in their minds to think positive, practice hard, believe in yourself, focus and always give your best, and encourage one another,” she said. “You have to take the good with the bad, and when you're having a bad day and your scores are not as high as usual, just shake it off, let it go and make the next shot better.”
Perquimans Middle School's Junior team came in 1st place overall team for District 1, so it will advance to the state tournament.
“The Junior team did an outstanding job as we had several first-timers this year,” she said. “It takes a lot of practice and together they pulled it off.”
Senior team from Perquimans High School came in 3rd place overall team for District 1.
“The Senior team had a couple of first-timers as well,” Ward said. “They all practiced hard and did a great job. We have three seniors on this team (Jenna Ward, Kaitlyn Ward and Matthew Meads) and they have been doing together for six years. They have really worked well together with the other teammates.”
As to this trio of seniors, Meads added, “These three started in 7th grade and have been with us for six years. They have been dedicated members and will surely be missed.”
Meads thanked the NC Wildlife Commission for ensuring the competition happened this year and praised the coaches as well as Tildon Whitehurst for allowing the teams to practice and train on his property. Mead described the season as being bitter sweet but he loved every minute of it.
Meads took a moment to reflect on the passing of Kane Mountjoy, a beloved member of the hunter safety team who died in September.
“Kane was a kind and selfless young man that always tried his best and encouraged other team members to be great,” he said. “He truly knew the meaning of the word team and we dedicate this season to his memory.”
Middle School Team Scores
- 1st place Overall Team for District 1 - Perquimans County Jr Team
- 1st place Overall Team for Rifle - Perquimans County Jr Team
- 2nd place Overall Team for Hunter Skills - Perquimans County Jr Team
- 1st place Overall Team for Archery - Perquimans County Jr Team
- 5th place Overall Team for Shotgun - Perquimans County Jr Team
Middle School Individual Scores
- 1st place Overall Individual Rifle - Collin Winslow
- 2nd place Overall Individual for Rifle - Garrett Christian
- 3rd place Overall Individual for Rifle - Tanner Wheatley
- 1st place Overall Individual Archery - Jay Roberts
- 1st place Overall Individual - Collin Winslow
- 3rd place Overall Individual - Noah Miller
High School Team Scores
- 3rd place Overall Team for District 1 - Perquimans County Sr Team
- 4th place Overall Team for Hunter Skills - Perquimans County Sr. Team
- 2nd place Overall Team for Rifle - Perquimans County Sr Team
- 1st place Overall Team for Archery - Perquimans County Sr Team
- 6th place Overall Team for Shotgun - Perquimans County Sr Team
High School Individual Scores
- 2nd place Overall Individual for Rifle - Jenna Ward
- 2nd place Overall Individual for Archery - Luke Williams
- 1st place Overall Individual - Matthew Meads