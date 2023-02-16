...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A Holiday Island property owner has filed a federal lawsuit against an officer of the subdivision’s property owners association, alleging discrimination and defamation.
Leslie E. Duke of Shady Lane, Hertford, filed the lawsuit against Patricia Ann Clark James of Clubhouse Road, Hertford, in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Both Duke’s and James’ addresses are located within the Holiday Island subdivision.
Duke’s lawsuit alleges James violated his constitutional rights through defamation and voter intimidation because of the candidate he was supporting in the election of the property owners group’s president.
James denied the allegations in the lawsuit when she was reached by telephone Monday afternoon.
Duke’s legal filing alleges that he was denied a hearing before the POA’s board of governors. The lawsuit further alleges that POA funds were misused and claims that Robin Whitehurst, after being elected president of the POA, found evidence of the misappropriation of funds.
Duke’s lawsuit seeks freedom from attacks on his reputation, a right to establish housing and electric service at property he owns at Holiday Island, and $100,000 in damages plus any attorney’s fees,
James, a former president and current vice president of the Holiday Island POA, acknowledged denying a permit for Duke to move a house onto a lot he owns at Holiday Island. But she denied making any decisions for discriminatory reasons.
James said the house did not meet square footage requirements, did not meet setback requirements from the canal, and was not being constructed from all new materials as required under POA covenants.
“It doesn’t meet our requirements,” James said. “I wouldn’t sign off on it. It’s that simple.”
James denied the allegation that POA funds have been misappropriated by officers.
She said she does not have an attorney in the matter and does not plan to retain one.
“I cannot afford an attorney,” James said.
James said the stop-work order that prevented Duke from getting electric service to the building was issued by Perquimans County inspections officials, not by the POA.