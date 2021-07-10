The public will get a chance next month to weigh in on the future of the Confederate Monument on the grounds of the Perquimans County Courthouse.
The Perquimans Board of Commissioners is expected to hold a public hearing on the matter Aug. 16.
County Manager Frank Heath recommended to the board at its Tuesday, July 6, meeting that a public hearing be held on the recommendations of the county's Monument Working Group.
The group has made two recommendations about the monument: that a sign or signs be added next to the monument to provide historical context; and the county approach the private owner of the Colored Union Soldiers Monument on King Street about relocating the monument to the courthouse green. The idea is to give the monument a place of equal stature with the Confederate Monument.
Commissioner Fondella Leigh said it was her understanding that the owners of the King Street monument do not wish to have it moved. Commissioner Joseph Hoffler said he, too, understood the owners do not wish to remove the monument from its location on King Street.
Hoffler said the site where the Colored Union Soldiers Monument is located is important to the Black community in Hertford. It has been the site of important institutions such as a school and a library for Blacks, he said.
County Attorney Hackney High and Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson said the county will need to research the alternatives once the commissioners hear the public comment at the Aug. 16 meeting.
In public comment at commissioners' July 6 meeting Rod Bowman shared his personal story of losing his son Michael in the global war on terror. He said he is able to visit his son's grave in a cemetery to pay his respects.
Bowman said that while the Confederate Monument evokes strong feelings on both sides, it really is a memorial to dead soldiers. Those who had loved ones who died serving the Confederacy whose remains were never recovered had nowhere to go to pay respects to their loved ones until the monuments were erected, he said.
"As a father of a fallen soldier I have a place to go," Bowman said.
He warned that if it becomes acceptable to remove monuments to those who died in battle there could come a time when even something like the Vietnam Memorial could be subject to being moved.
Pete Perry read a letter signed by a group of citizens requesting an appointment to be on the agenda for the commissioners' Aug. 2 meeting in order to express concerns related to preserving the monument.
Terry Swope said he attended the working group meetings and noticed they spent all four sessions discussing "doing something" with the monument. The group never discussed the "leave it alone" option even though that is what a majority of Perquimans residents would prefer, he said.
Although it was never stated explicitly that something needed to be done, it seemed to be an underlying assumption at the meetings that the group should do something other than simply leave the monument as it is, Swope said.
Asked later about whether there was such an underlying assumption about the working group's charge, Heath told the Perquimans Weekly that the charge to the working group was to consider all options. Heath noted that one of the options was to do nothing.
Swope also said he heard members of the working group remark that nothing done about the monument would actually result in any improvement in race relations.
Danny Privott said he, too, attended all the meetings of the monument working group. He read a letter from the United Daughters of the Confederacy of North Carolina.
The letter mentions that the monument was a gift from the UDC in 1912. It also contends that the state law prohibiting most relocations of monuments applies to subdivisions of state government, such as the county.
Perquimans commissioners are discussing the future of the county's Confederate monument as Pasquotank commissioners prepare to remove a Confederate monument from the county courthouse green. The Pasquotank board was scheduled to vote Monday on a plan to remove the monument and relocate it to a site in Nixonton.