...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Perquimans High School student Ashlynn Ward (left), dressed in Colonial era garb, looks on as Hertford Grammar School students (l-r) Isaac Clayton, Tyrone Downey and Brady Smith play a wooden “cup and ball” game children in the Colonial period would have been familiar with. The students were attending, and Ward was assisting with, the annual Living History Day hosted by the Perquimans County Restoration Association. Typically, the event is held at the Newbold-White House but because of inclement weather, Friday’s event was held at Louise’s Event Center.
Glenn White portrays his sixth-great-grandfather, Newbold-White House builder and founder Abraham Sanders, during the annual Living History Day for Perquimans County Schools fourth-graders at Louise's Event Center in Hertford, Friday.
HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Restoration Association hosted 142 fourth-graders Friday at Louise's Event Center for the annual Living History Day.
The event is usually held at the Newbold-White House, but was relocated this year because of rainy weather.
Even so, students still found the activities engaging.
Student volunteers from the Interact Club at Perquimans County High School helped with activities.
Ashlynn Ward from the club demonstrated some of the toys and games children played during the Colonial era.
"I want to be a teacher one day, so I like doing this stuff," she said of the opportunity to help the elementary students with the activity.
The Interact Club is a student community service club sponsored by the Hertford Rotary Club.
Ward explained that in addition to volunteering at Living History Day, Interact students also raise money to dig wells in impoverished areas.
"Cup and ball," one of the toys the students got a chance to try, was a hit with students like Brady Smith.
"They're really fun," Smith said of the toys and games.
Smith said he is interested in history, but especially the Quakers who settled in Perquimans County during the Colonial period.
He also mentioned having heard a story about President George Washington having stayed in an inn in Elizabeth City.
Hertford Grammar School teacher Crystal Seymour said Living History Day is a wonderful experience for students.
"They love it," Seymour said. "It makes the history that's part of this community come to life for them. They really enjoy the hands-on activities."
She said the volunteers do a great job with their presentations.
"That hands-on (learning) really helps the kids remember it, not just today but for years to come," Seymour said.
Glenn White, the sixth-grandson of Newbold-White House builder and owner Abraham Sanders, talked to students about the house, how it was built, and how the family lived there. They made nearly everything they used, and everything in the house except for metal and glass was found on their property, he explained.
White said the bricks that were used to build the house — which is the oldest brick house still standing in North Carolina — were fired from clay found on the property.
Brenda Hollowell-White of PCRA said the event was fascinating for students.
"I think the students are just enthralled, because it's not noisy," she said.
There were 64 volunteers who helped put on the Living History Day, which is the largest event that PCRA holds every year.
The program is offered at no charge to the Perquimans County Schools.
Hands-on activities and informational sessions included Colonial dance and music, quilting, historical timeline, games, Merchants Millpond, Periauger, spinning, candle marking, kitchen garden, vineyard, and wildlife.