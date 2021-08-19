The rain stayed away long enough to give residents a visitors an evening of summer fun at Friday night’s Hertford Stroll in downtown Hertford.
The event was slated for previous Friday evenings in June and July but both of those outings were canceled or shortened by rain showers.
It was hot Friday evening but the weather remained clear.
And there were water hoses, a dunking booth and bottles of cold water to provide relief from the heat.
Thomas Waller, owner of the new shop Hertford Mercantile in the downtown district, said he was glad to see the Stroll finally come to fruition.
“We’re finally getting to have a full night so we’re excited,” said Waller, who opened Hertford Mercantile about three months ago.
He said the event seemed to generate a lot of excitement.
“The town is really coming together,” he said.
A popcorn popper was turning out fresh, hot popcorn in front of the store, and inside Waller offered samples of some of the food items he sells.
Waller explained that he is from New Orleans and sells a number of food products that reflect the Big Easy heritage.
Waller said he came to Hertford on vacation and decided to move here.
“I wanted to get away from mayhem and Mardi Gras and get to Mayberry,” Waller said.
He said he found the “Mayberry” he was looking for in Hertford.
“It’s the right speed,” Waller said.
Merchants offered a variety of specials during the Stroll, both on the sidewalks and inside their stores.
In addition, community groups had information available about services they offer.
Sonda Brown and Ronteesha Coston, community outreach specialists with Trillium Health’s One Community program, had a table set up with information about Trillium and mental health care.
“Trillium’s mission is transforming lives and building community well-being through partnerships and proven solutions,” Brown said, quoting the organization’s official mission statement.
Brown and Coston explained that since they started in April they have been attending community events and going door to door in the counties that make up Trillium’s northern region.
Brown said conversations in the community have revealed many people are suffering painful anxiety and depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m hearing that some people have been depressed, some people have a lot of anxiety because of COVID-19, and some people have even been suicidal,” Brown said.
They have been able to connect people with mental health services and other services they may need. One man was homeless and they were able to connect him with services to help him obtain housing, they said.
The event Friday evening featured dancing in the street, a number of games and activities for children, and an outdoor movie. Activities were available for everyone from very young children to the oldest adults.